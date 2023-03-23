As more than 100 Philly students walk out over possible budget cuts, the superintendent plans to offer two remedies

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. will announce Thursday that he’s reopening enrollment at 12 underenrolled criteria-based Philadelphia schools — and guaranteeing that all of those schools won’t lose more than two teachers.

The news came as more than 100 city students walked out of school Thursday, converging on Philadelphia School District headquarters to protest changes that left some magnet schools with as many as 100 open seats for this fall’s ninth grade class. They were holding signs, chanting “save our teachers,” clapping, and waving at passing cars.

Dr Watlington and board members tell students gathered to protest underenrollment at magnets like Saul and FLC they’ll discuss “a way forward” tonight. #phled pic.twitter.com/0CQ2xlLKgA — Kristen Graham (@newskag) March 23, 2023

District spokesperson Monique Braxton said the school system will offer places at 12 schools to 316 students who had met academic and attendance requirements but had not enrolled at any school criteria-based school. That means a student who applied only to Masterman, for instance, but did not qualify or get in, might make the cut and opt for a seat at Franklin Learning Center, and elect to enroll there.

The district changed its admissions process in 2021 for equity reasons, moving to a computer-based lottery, but those shifts have had unintended consequences. Some of the city’s 39 criteria-based schools were facing dozens of empty seats, with principals losing the power they once had to enroll worthy students who did not quite meet admissions metrics.

Because of the projected enrollment losses, a number of district schools were initially notified they would lose multiple teaching and other staff positions — as many as six or more, some teachers said. District officials on Thursday said they would limit the number of positions cut at any of 12 selected criteria-based schools to two.

“We will adjust the allocations to new enrollment after this is complete,” Braxton said in a statement.

Holding those 12 schools to a maximum of two lost positions will cost the district $3 million, Braxton said.

A list of the 12 schools was not immediately available.

Outside district headquarters, students were protesting.

“Our school is being punished, and it’s not fair,” said Jenivette Febles, 16, a junior at Saul High School, one of a group who walked out over concerns about how the district has handled admissions and school-based budgeting.

“They’re taking away teachers; we could lose part of animal science program,” said Vanessa Lucas, 17, a Saul junior.

The school board is set to meet to adopt the broad outlines of its budget at Thursday afternoon’s school board meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.