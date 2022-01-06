With snow in the forecast, all Philadelphia School District schools will shift to virtual learning for Friday.

“Virtual classes will be held and your student’s teacher will notify you of the schedule,” read a message from district officials sent Thursday morning.

School-based staff will work remotely; offices will also operate remotely. Only those workers designated as essential personnel will be expected to report to buildings.

“We will continue to work closely with the city’s Office of Emergency Management to monitor weather and road conditions, and will update you if additional changes to District operations are expected. In the meantime, please be extra careful, be safe and stay warm,” officials said.

Ninety-two district schools were already planning on a virtual day Friday. Large numbers of COVID-19 cases have made staffing difficult at those schools, and officials had closed those buildings to students earlier this week.

Decisions about schools’ virtual-vs.-in person status will be announced Friday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, officials have told staff and parents.