This was last updated Jan. 5, 2021.

Staffing shortages from a swell in COVID-19 cases have temporarily closed schools across the region. The Philadelphia School District has been hard hit, with 92 of its 216 traditional schools shifting to virtual instruction, at least through Jan. 7.

Here are some frequently asked questions and answers.

Which Philadelphia schools have gone virtual?

Academy At Palumbo

Ethel Allen

Add B. Anderson

Bache-Martin

Bartram High School

Baldi Middle School

Bethune

Blaine

Bodine High School

Carnell

Cassidy

Cayuga

Roberto Clemente Middle School

Comegys

Constitution High School

Russell H. Conwell Middle School

Cook-Wissahickon School

Cooke

Crossroads @ Hunting Park

A.B. Day

DeBurgos

Disston

Dobbins High School

Duckrey

Elkin

Feltonville Arts & Sciences

Feltonville Intermediate

Finletter

Fox Chase

Anne Frank

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Benjamin Franklin High School

Franklin Learning Center

Gompers

Greenberg

Hancock

Harding Middle School

Henry

Holme

Howe

J.S. Jenks

John B. Kelly

W.D. Kelley

Lamberton

Lawton

Lea

Lingelbach

Loesche

Logan

High School Of The Future

Mastbaum High School

Mayfair

McClure

McKinley

Meade

Middle Years Alternative

Mifflin

Mitchell

J.H. Moore

Morris School

McMichael School

Morton

Muñoz-Marín

Northeast Community Propel

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Educational Center

Overbrook Elementary School

Overbrook High School

T.M. Peirce

Pennypacker

Penrose School

Philadelphia Military Academy

Pollock

Prince Hall School

Robeson High School

Randolph High School

E.W. Rhodes

Rowen

Powel

Science Leadership Academy @ Beeber

Sharswood

Southwark

Spruance

Stearne

Steel

The U School

Vaux Big Picture High School

Wagner Middle School

Grover Washington Jr. Middle School

Wilson Middle School

Richard Wright

Ziegler

Which Philly schools are still in-person?

The remaining 124 Philadelphia School District schools are operating in person, though some have reported significant staff and student absences this week because of COVID-19 cases.

Why have schools decided to go virtual?

Philadelphia School District officials have said they want to keep schools open whenever possible, and want to avoid a blanket closure. In a letter to staff, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said the district will “continue to keep our schools open as consistently as possible as long as we have enough staff to maintain safe and orderly schools.”

District officials have said there’s no specific threshold a school needs to hit for closing, and that leaders examine each school’s staffing level, school climate, ability to attract substitute teachers, and other factors when deciding whether it can remain open or must shift temporarily to virtual instruction.

How many schools are in the Philadelphia School District?

There are 216 traditional public schools in the Philadelphia School District. (The city’s 85 city charter schools are authorized by the Philadelphia school board and funded by tax dollars but independently run.)

When are Philadelphia students off from school in 2022?

Philadelphia students are currently scheduled to be off Jan. 17, have a half day on Jan. 21, have off for Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, have half days on Feb. 2, 3, 4 and 18, have off on Feb. 21, have a half day on March 18, March 30, 31, and April 1, have off on April 11-15, have off May 3, have a half day May 13, have off May 17 and 30. The final day of school is scheduled for June 15.

What Philadelphia suburban or South Jersey districts have gone virtual?

Philadelphia isn’t the only district temporarily shutting schools because of COVID-19. Other schools that have gone virtual are listed below. This is not a comprehensive list:

Burlington County: Burlington City School District, virtual through Jan. 14. Burlington Township School District, virtual through Jan. 14. Mount Laurel, virtual for grades 2 through 8 through Jan. 14. Northern Burlington County Regional School District, virtual through Jan. 7, Willingboro, virtual through Jan. 7.

Camden County: Black Horse Pike Regional, virtual through Jan. 7. Camden City School District, virtual through Jan. 14. Camden County Technical School, virtual through Jan. 14. Collingswood School District, virtual through Jan. 14. Lindenwold, virtual through at least Jan. 7. Pennsauken, virtual through Jan. 7.

Gloucester County: Monroe Township School District, virtual through Jan. 14. Deptford Township School District, virtual through Jan. 14, but in-person will continue for early childhood and elementary school students.

Delaware County: Chester Upland School District, virtual through Jan. 7. William Penn School District, virtual through Jan. 7.

Montgomery County: Norristown Area School District, virtual through Jan. 7.

Philadelphia charters: ASPIRA Charter Schools, virtual until further notice. Mastery Charter Schools (including those in Camden) are virtual through Jan. 14. Universal Charter Schools, virtual through Jan. 14.

If your school has gone virtual because of COVID-19 and is not on the list, email us at kgraham@inquirer.com. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.