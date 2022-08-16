Following last year’s contentious changes to its selective admissions process, the Philadelphia School District Tuesday announced plans for the 2022-2023 academic year, which will eliminate the writing assessment and resume using PSSA standardized testing results as criteria for its magnet schools.

Like last year, the district will continue to use a computerized lottery and waitlist system for those who meet the select schools’ academic qualifications. Grades, attendance, and PSSA or alternative assessment scores will be weighted equally in the selection process, the district said in a news release.

“There is a place for the PSSA as a standardized measurement criteria for the school selection process, but we realize that it’s just one test score achieved on one day. Multiple measures of student performance are always preferable,” Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said in a statement. “We have also considered the very real impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our students and their families. PSSA admission criteria by school will be adjusted this year in light of the learning loss and other challenges our students have experienced.”

Students in the following zip codes the district has identified as under-represented in its magnet classrooms will receive preference for admission for four high schools and two middle schools: 19140, 19134, 19132, 19121, and 19133.

The 19139 zip code, covering a portion of West Philadelphia, will be added to receive admission preference, while the 19135 zip code in Tacony will no longer receive preference, the district said.

Students who did not take the PSSA last year may submit the results of an “equivalent assessment” before Nov. 4, the district said. The school district said it will determine and make public its standardized testing admission criteria by the end of September.

In a news release, the district said it also plans to “appoint a diverse project team” of principals, teachers, counselors, assistant superintendents, parents and students to provide recommendations and feedback on the updated selection process. The district also said it plans to “engage in a competitive search” for an external auditor to review and issue a report on the new policy.

Last fall, the district made fundamental changes to its longstanding admission policy, moving from a system where principals had some say over who gained spots at the district’s 34 special-admissions schools to a computer-based lottery for those who meet academic qualifications.

For five top magnet schools — Central, Masterman, Academy at Palumbo, Carver High School of Engineering and Science, and Parkway Center City Middle College — the district last year opted to give preference to students who met the academic standards and live in certain zip codes typically underrepresented at such schools. This year’s zip code preference will not apply to Parkway, according to the district’s release.

White and Asian students, students who do not live in poverty or receive special education services are overrepresented at the city’s most selective schools, historical data show. Changes to the admissions policy were designed to course correct.

But those changes drew immediate and sustained backlash. Critics say the policy was instituted with no notice and in ways that penalized many students it was supposed to help.

» READ MORE: Philly schools changed special admissions process in the name of equity, but some parents say it’s penalizing kids

Some parents even sued the district over the policy in federal court, saying the school system adopted a “blatantly unconstitutional, race-based” system in the name of antiracism and equity.

An analysis of selective school admissions under the new policy shows mixed success. While more students, and more students of color, met admissions criteria, significant disparities remain. Only 2% of Black and 3% of Latinx eighth graders citywide met the bar for Masterman entry for the 2022-23 admissions cycle, for instance, and 8% of Black and Latinx students hit Central’s target — and those numbers speak just to eligibility, not to admissions.

The district has said it will host three town hall sessions this month for parents and students to learn more about its new process. Admission will open on Sept. 16 and close on Nov. 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.