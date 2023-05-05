The Philly school system’s annual report card is in. It shows big drops in academics and attendance.

Returning from the pandemic made for tough conditions last school year — and it shows.

New Philadelphia School District data for 2021-22 show drops across the board in academics and attendance, both on the school and the district level.

Officials on Friday released the School Performance Report on Education and Equity, an internal report card measuring metrics from test scores and attendance to graduation rate and out-of-school suspensions. The report is aligned to the school board’s Goals and Guardrails.

“This data does show that in many of the areas, we are missing the targets,” said Tonya Wolford, the district’s chief of accountability, research and evaluation. “However, this has to be considered in the sense these goals were set before the pandemic, and they hadn’t been adjusted since the pandemic.”

District-wide, just 27% of the district’s 218 schools hit at least 34% of their goals around proficiency on state assessments and attendance. Most district schools — 73% — met between zero and 33% of those targets.

In the charter sector, 36% of 100 schools (some schools had multiple reports because they serve grades that span both elementary and high school) met at least 34% of their goals, and 64% met 33% or fewer of their targets.

Overall, 34% of district students met state standards in reading in 2021-22, down from 36% in 2018-19, the last regular administration of Pennsylvania standardized tests prior to the pandemic. In math, 17% hit the mark, down from 22%.

The district’s four-year graduation rate was 71%, up slightly from 2020-21′s 70%, but not yet back to the high-water mark of 72% the prior year.

Data show that just 18% of district students met standards in AP or IB exams or dual enrollment courses; a full 67% of district students participated in no AP or IB classes.

On the attendance scorecard, 37% of students attended school 95% of the time or more, a steep drop from the 58% of the prior year. One in five students had less than 80% attendance.

The district just started reporting out its teacher retention numbers, and those stood at 81% in 2021-22.

On educator effectiveness, also a newly reported statistic, 15% of the district’s teaching force received “distinguished” ratings, and 84% were proficient.

This story will be updated.