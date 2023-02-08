Philly schools to open late on Monday, post-Super Bowl

In honor of the Super Bowl, Pennsylvania’s largest school system is giving students and teachers a late pass Monday.

“To ensure the safety of students and staff traveling to school, all SDP schools and buildings will open with a two-hour delay,” a message sent to families and staff by Philadelphia School District officials Wednesday said. “While we look forward to a great game and an Eagles victory, we also look forward to welcoming students back to classrooms the next day.”

“Go Birds,” the message concluded.

» READ MORE: On the Monday after the Super Bowl, some schools are giving kids a late start — or a lesson in stamina

Advertisement

There was no mention of what might happen if the Eagles win and a parade is planned.

Philadelphia joins a growing number of districts that have opted for two-hour delays Monday.

Some districts, however, have said they’ll keep kids on a regular schedule. Haddon Township officials said they saw a lesson in expecting kids to be in school on time after the Eagles-Kansas City game.

“Although it is a great opportunity for families to positively experience the camaraderie and spirit surrounding the big game, there is also value in meeting our school and work responsibilities on time despite the potential for less-than-usual sleep,” said Haddon Township Superintendent Robert Fisicaro. “Preparing students for college, career, and life readiness is at the top of our priority list.”