The Philadelphia School Board is poised to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all staffers Tuesday night, a decision that would affect 20,000 workers.

The school board will vote on a resolution directing Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. to develop and implement a vaccination plan for all staff, some contracted personnel and service providers.

The vaccine mandate has clear support from Hite and the board.

It’s not clear when employees would need to submit proof of vaccination, but the board resolution suggests that individuals may submit requests for exemption, “which may be based on certain documented medical circumstances or sincerely held religious beliefs.”

With rising coronavirus case counts, the spread of the delta variant, and the looming start of the school year, more schools are taking such actions. Gov. Phil Murphy has ordered all New Jersey teachers to be vaccinated; the New York City public school system, the nation’s largest, is also requiring inoculation.

Whether Philadelphia will give teachers and other staff a testing loophole if they choose not to get vaccinated also remains to be seen. New Jersey teachers, for instance, can submit to COVID-19 testing at least once or twice a week in lieu of vaccination.

Philadelphia had already said it will test its staff for the virus weekly, and Hite declared a mask mandate for all staff and students earlier this summer.

Any mandate won’t be in place by the start of the school year; Philadelphia’s 120,000 students are set to return to school Tuesday, many of them seeing the inside of a classroom for the first time in almost 18 months.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.