Philly schools to shift to virtual instruction Friday as air-quality issues continue

Philadelphia School District buildings will be closed to students Friday, with classes held virtually, as air-quality issues continue to plague the region.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said in a Thursday night email sent to school communities that the move was happening “out of an abundance of caution for the health of students” and said pupils should “prepare to log in for remote learning.”

Employees, including those based in schools and at central office, are expected to report to their normal work location.

Citywide, many elementary school move-up ceremonies and middle and high school graduations are planned for Friday; those ceremonies will proceed as scheduled, Watlington said.

“We recognize that students, families and staff have prepared and are looking forward to these celebrations,” the superintendent said.

Outdoor ceremonies will occur, but “at alternative locations and, in some cases, at adjusted times. Principals whose move-up and graduation ceremonies are being adjusted will be communicating with families today,” Watlington wrote.

And though instruction will be provided virtually, most schools have already collected students’ Chromebooks for the year, school-based staff said. Final grades were due June 5, and Tuesday is the last scheduled day of classes.

One principal said she was asked after 5 p.m. Thursday to prepare paper packets for students whose families lack technology at home and want to make the trip to school to pick up work.

“I don’t understand why they wouldn’t just say school is cancelled for the good of the community,” said the principal, who asked not to be identified for fear of reprisal. “My concern is that children don’t have what they need for an asynchronous day at all.”

Friday’s building closure is a shift for the district, which expected students and staff to report for in-person learning Wednesday and Thursday, though officials had ordered windows and doors be kept shut, field trips cancelled, and outdoor activities moved inside or postponed.

Many Philadelphia schools have no air-conditioning. The district’s extreme weather policy calls for schools that are not climate-controlled to close when temperatures hit 90 degrees, and Friday’s forecast calls for highs in the 70s.

But staff reported hazy, smoky conditions inside some schools Thursday, even with windows closed. The average age of district buildings is well over 70 years old, and many schools have inadequate ventilation.

Watlington said in his email that “the health and safety of students and staff is a top priority” and that district nurses assessed the impact of the air quality on student health.

“Thank you for your understanding as we navigate this unprecedented inclement weather event,” Watlington wrote. “We will continue to follow guidance from city, state and federal officials, and will provide updates this weekend if the situation does not improve.”