After a series of school closures so far this year, Philadelphia health officials on Wednesday relaxed the guidance for when schools should temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 cases — while also calling for weekly testing of unvaccinated students throughout the district.

Schools are advised to consult with the health department about closing a grade if there are six cases in the grade — or closing a school if three grades are closed, or if cases reach 3% of a school’s population, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Under the department’s previous guidance, six cases in a school warranted a shift to virtual instruction. That threshold was tighter than the state’s guidance and triggered a number of closures: As of Tuesday, five city schools were closed, according to health officials. A sixth had previously closed but reopened.

Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s acting health commissioner, said Wednesday that the new guidance “is less strict than our guidance before, because we’ve seen that our other safety measures have been successful at containing spread.”

Bettigole also said she had looked at “what we were doing in comparison to other places, the number of schools we ended up closing. And, seeing the reality on the ground of what the cases are.”

The department has also shifted its guidance to allow students to “test to stay,” permitting some children who are close contacts to remain in school rather than quarantine if they test negative for the virus. But schools have to offer rapid testing onsite in order to allow the option.

The department is also now recommending that schools test unvaccinated students weekly.

The amended guidance will likely have significant impact in the 115,000-student Philadelphia School District, most of whose students are unvaccinated. It’s unclear who would test district students — school nurses currently administer tests to children who present with symptoms during the day, but many already report being unable to complete all of their current tasks because of COVID-19 responsibilities.

District officials were not immediately available for comment..

This is a developing story.