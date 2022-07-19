A $2.5 million Pennsylvania economic development grant will be used to connect the Passyunk Avenue Bridge in South Philadelphia to the Schuylkill River Trail, leading to Bartram’s Garden and University City, officials announced Tuesday.

Joseph Syrnick, president of the Schuylkill River Development Corp. (SRDC), said construction is still a ways off for the planned portion of the trail from 61st Street to the Passyunk Avenue Bridge. The city still needs to acquire rights-of-way from some businesses and needs a final design for the path. As a result, the SRDC will likely not seek bids for the project for about a year.

However, Syrnick said the new connection will give South Philadelphians eager to commute by bike direct access to the west side of the river that includes Bartram’s Garden, St. Joseph’s University, Penn, Drexel, and University City. To do that, they’ll still have to cross the busy Passyunk Avenue Bridge, which has a narrow bike lane. But the rest of the commute will be free of cars and trucks.

The planned trail is “actually only a little over half a mile,” Syrnick said. “But it will eliminate the current dead end (at 62st Street) and allow the trail to actually connect back into the street system.”

The SRDC is a nonprofit that is working with Philadelphia to build the Schuylkill Banks Trail from Fairmount Dam to the Delaware River — a planned eight-mile trail that’s about half-finished. Schuylkill Banks is part of the much longer Schuylkill River Trail, which is planned to run 130 miles, from Philly to Frackville, Schuylkill County, when it’s complete.

The SRDC most recently completed a part of the Schuylkill Banks trail that runs from Bartram’s Garden to 61st Street.

The phase that will be funded by the grant will run 3,400 feet along the west side of the river, through part of the former Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery now owned by Hilco Redevelopment Partners.

Bike riders and walkers would have a view overlooking the river toward Hilco’s planned Bellwether District, a 1,300-acre business and commercial campus.

Syrnick said people who live near the old refinery property will be able to “connect right to Center City by bicycle or jogging — that’s pretty good.”

The Schuylkill Banks Trail and Greenway now connects to the Schuylkill Trail at Fairmount Dam and runs south along the east side of the river. To avoid industry, the trail crosses to the west side of the river in Grays Ferry and onto Bartram’s Garden.

The new section will enable the trail to cross back to the east side of the river and will eventually end at Fort Mifflin near Philadelphia International Airport.

One of the more ambitious upcoming projects for Schuylkill Banks calls for a $43 million extension to the trail with a bridge along the eastern bank of the Schuylkill, allowing runners, walkers, and cyclists to go over railroad tracks that have long blocked access on the east side of the river.

That section would start at Christian Street and run south into the Grays Ferry Crescent trail park. It would feature a pedestrian bridge with two overlooks, similar to the Schuylkill Boardwalk at South Street, and go over an industrial area that includes the rail operations.

Syrnick said that portion isn’t expected to be complete until 2025.