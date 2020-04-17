A 24-year-old man who shot three teens on a SEPTA bus Thursday is a University of Pennsylvania security guard, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Friday. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing, Krasner said.
Authorities have video of the shooting about 1 a.m. Thursday on a Route 58 bus in Northeast Philadelphia and a videotaped statement that the man gave to police, Krasner said. It will take time to determine whether charges should be filed, he told reporters during an online news conference.
“We are continuing to work with the police on this investigation,” Krasner said. “Once we have come to specific conclusions about what to do, in light of the complications here, in light of the fact that we have three young people who were shot and we have to make sure that we are fair to everyone ... this will take a little bit of time.”
“But I can tell you that we are looking very closely at everything,” Krasner said.
Police said the man told them he was sitting in the back of the bus when the teens attacked him and he pulled out his gun and shot them in self-defense.
Police found the boys with leg wounds just outside the northbound bus while it was stopped on the 7200 block of Bustleton Avenue in the Castor neighborhood.
A 16-year-old boy shot in his left thigh was taken by police to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. A 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in his right thigh and right buttocks and a 17-year-old boy shot in his right knee were taken to Einstein Medical Center. All three were in stable condition, police said.
Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum of Northeast Detectives said Thursday afternoon that the shooter has a permit to carry his gun.
Three other passengers and the 35-year-old bus driver were unhurt.