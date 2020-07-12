Then, police moved in. Rupprecht said he did not hear any communication — no warning or order to clear the area. “They charged us. They were bashing people with their shields. They were picking up the barricades and swinging them toward us, just being really violent,” he said. “Then out of nowhere a cop reaches over the line and bashes me with his baton. I go down immediately and then a protester helps me get back up. I thought I was OK for a second, and then I start seeing blood drip down my face and I’m hearing ringing in my ears.”