‘We need reform’: State Rep. calls for change in Philly Sheriff’s Office amid reports of growing dysfunction

A state representative from Northeast Philadelphia is calling for an overhaul of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office, accusing Sheriff Rochelle Bilal of “administrative malpractice” that is causing people to “lose faith in all government.”

State Rep. Jared Solomon first made his remarks last week on the social media platform X following an Inquirer report about massive delays in transferring deeds following sheriff’s sales.

That process used to take around six to eight weeks after the sale. But under Bilal it can now take seven months or more. Some buyers, who are told at auction they should receive the deed within 90 days, are still waiting for deeds to properties they purchased last year.

The sheriff has not provided a public explanation for the recent deed delays. Several buyers and their agents who have called or visited the office can’t get answers, either.

Solomon said in an interview that the Sheriff’s Office, which has a history of scandal and corruption going back to the mid-19th century, continues to be a “train wreck” under Bilal, a former police officer now in her second term as sheriff.

In addition to the recent deed delays, most sales of tax-delinquent properties have been on hold altogether since 2021, which has cost the city tens of millions in uncollected tax revenue and contributed to blight.

“It seems like this is so ministerial and bureaucratic in nature. Why can’t we do this?” Solomon asked. “Our communities deserve a lot better.”

Solomon, a Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state attorney general in the April primary, said the Sheriff’s Office dysfunction is contributing to voter apathy at a time when Mayor Cherelle L. Parker is pushing an ambitious agenda to improve the quality of life in Philadelphia.

“When people don’t feel heard or feel that government delivers in a meaningful way, they tune out,” he said. “You’re seeing a mayor now that understands that government is about deliverables and tangible improvements to communities.”

A spokesperson for Parker declined to comment.

Andrew McGinley, vice president of external affairs at the Committee of Seventy, good-government group, said the problem with recording deeds is “another disappointing development in the Sheriff’s Office’s long history of misconduct and further underscores the need to reform the office.”

The Committee of Seventy has for years called on City Council to pass a proposed amendment to the city’s Home Rule Charter — which would require voter approval — to eliminate the Sheriff’s Office as an independently elected office and transfer its responsibilities to other city departments.

“Not only does the office appear to have no regard for conducting itself in an ethical or appropriate manner, but time after time it’s proven that it can’t even do the most basic functions of the office, calling into question why it should exist in the first place,” McGinley said.

The other option would be for Harrisburg to take action, Solomon said: “At the state level, you can impeach any civil officer.”

Spokespeople for state House leaders declined to comment on the issue Monday.

Privately, City Hall staffers have long expressed their frustration with Bilal’s office. Publicly, however, the sheriff rarely faces any scrutiny.

In March, Parker told attendees of her first budget address in City Council chambers to give Bilal “a huge round of applause.” The following month, at a budget hearing, Council President Kenyatta Johnson thanked Bilal “for your hard work and your dedication and working in partnership with members of Council and the city of Philadelphia.”

Johnson’s spokesperson, Vincent Thompson, said on Friday that the council president was busy responding to the July 4 mass shooting in Kingsessing and could not comment on Solomon’s remarks about the sheriff.

Thompson said on Monday that Johnson remained unavailable for comment. He referred questions to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bilal spokesperson Teresa Lundy on Tuesday had little to say about the calls for reform.

“As it relates to a response to Rep. Solomon: God speed,” Lundy e-mailed.