A man was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting on the 2600 block of Carroll Street in the Elmwood neighborhood of Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday night.
Police said the shooting occurred about 8:19 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead by medics on the scene.
A 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg and chest and listed in critical condition. Another 22-year-old man was shot in the neck and back, also listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and listed in critical condition after being taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg and listed in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the finger and also taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is currently listed in stable condition.
Police did not say where all of the victims were treated.
Philadelphia police commissioner Richard Ross told television crews at the scene that some of the victims were preparing to make a rap video.
The investigation was continuing.
It’s the latest in a string of violent weekends this year. In the most recent, seven were wounded in a shooting during a cookout July 13, at a city playground in Overbrook. And, on Father’s Day weekend, 28 people were shot - five fatally, on June 15 and 16.
As of Saturday, there were 185 homicides in Philadelphia in 2019. There were 176 in all of 2018.