A 22-year-old man was shot in the right leg and chest and listed in critical condition. Another 22-year-old man was shot in the neck and back, also listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man was shot in the head and listed in critical condition after being taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was shot in the left leg and listed in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the finger and also taken Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is currently listed in stable condition.