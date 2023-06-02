Separate shootings just half a block apart in Philly leave teen girl, man injured

Philadelphia police are investigating two shooting incidents in Kensington that occurred within 15 minutes and just half a block apart, leaving a teenage girl and an unidentified man injured.

Just after 10 p.m., police say they found a 15-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to both thighs near the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters they believe the girl was an innocent bystander struck by stray bullets.

The girl was hospitalized in critical condition, but officials say she’s expected to survive, according to 6abc.

While investigating that shooting, Small said they heard gunshots about a half a block away and found a 29-year-old man firing shots. When taking him into custody, Small said officers realized he had been shot in both his legs.

“That 29-year-old claims he was shot by a vehicle and was returning fire,” Small said. “Right now, he is a victim, but he’s also in custody for having a gun and firing a gun. Preliminary information, he does not have a valid permit to carry.”

Police said they believe the two shootings are unrelated.

As of Wednesday, 80 children under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia, according to city crime statistics. Eleven juveniles have been killed.

There were a total of 742 shooting incidents in Philadelphia through Wednesday, with 149 deaths, according to the city.