A 36-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in a Center City subway concourse

A 36-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in a Center City subway concourse early Sunday morning, officials said.

Philadelphia police said authorities responded just before 3 a.m. Sunday to the underground subway concourse near 15th and Locust streets, a walkway that connects the PATCO Speedline station to SEPTA’s Broad Street Line platform.

There, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his chest, calf, and wrist. He was hospitalized at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in extremely critical condition.

The search continues for the gunman, and no weapon was found at the scene.

The incident came less than two days after a teenager was shot in the face while sitting outside a West Philadelphia SEPTA station late Friday, one of at least four shootings on or near the transit system in the last month.

Police took the 16-year-old victim to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was in critical condition Saturday.

Sunday’s incident also took place near where a man was fatally shot earlier this month. On April 8, Joseph Lighty, 21, was killed during an argument that started on the street and continued down to the subway platform at SEPTA’s Walnut-Locust station.

Lighty was shot in the leg and pronounced dead shortly after. A suspect was arrested, police said.

A SEPTA spokesperson said Saturday that anyone who witnesses a shooting on or near the SEPTA system should call 911. Call boxes are also available at stations and on trains that can connect riders with SEPTA personnel in the event of an emergency.