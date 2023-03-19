Four people were wounded in a shooting near Temple University’s campus

Four people were wounded in a shooting outside a hookah lounge at the edge of Temple University’s North Philadelphia campus early Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. outside the Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge at 10th and Diamond Streets — located near the practice facility for Temple’s football team.

A 23-year-old man was shot in his left side and listed in critical condition, police said. Three others were reported in stable condition: a 20-year-old woman shot in the arm; a 19-year-old woman shot in the leg; a 47-year-old woman shot in the arm.

Temple University did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but reportedly told 6ABC that none of the victims were students. The university also said investigators believed the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving one of the victims being removed from the hookah lounge.

The lounge, closed Sunday for business, did not respond to a message seeking comment. On Sunday morning, several bullet holes were visible as workers boarded up Hubble Bubble’s windows and swept glass from the sidewalk outside.

According to police, all four victims were transported to Temple University Hospital. Authorities said they recovered a firearm, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting comes amid increasing concern surrounding gun violence in neighborhoods near the university, and around the city.

As of last Wednesday, 318 people have been shot this year in Philadelphia. Of those victims, 66 have died.

Staff photographer Monica Herndon contributed to this story.