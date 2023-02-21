Two teens, ages 13 and 17, were shot while walking home from school in North Philadelphia

Two teenagers were injured in a shooting as they walked home from school in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A 17-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were walking along the 1900 block of West Montgomery Avenue when gunshots rang out shortly after 3:30 p.m., police said.

The boy was struck four times in the leg and is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital, police said. The girl was shot once in the forearm, and is stable condition at Temple, police said.

A Philadelphia School District spokesperson said the teens attended a nearby charter school.

Advertisement

Specifics of the shooting, including the motive, remained unclear, and no arrests have been made. At least seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

The teens’ injuries come amid mounting concern about gun violence in the neighborhood and across the city. Tuesday’s crime scene is just two blocks from where Temple University Police Officer Christopher Fitzgerald was fatally shot over the weekend, and it took place as Fitzgerald’s family and friends joined community members gathered on campus less than a mile away to honor his life.

Fitzgerald’s family was standing amid the growing memorial at 17th and Bouvier Streets, where Fitzgerald was killed, when the gunfire erupted down the street, an officer said. They were swiftly ushered away.

Including Tuesday’s incident, 20 children under the age of 18 have been shot in Philadelphia this year. Among the victims was a 7-year-old girl who was resting on her great-grandmother’s couch, and a 13-year-old girl sitting inside with her siblings.

Three teens have died: Semaj Richardson, 16; Shaheed Saoud, 16; and Isaiah Odom, 17.

Staff writer Ximena Conde contributed to this story.