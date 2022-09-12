A 17-year-old girl was killed while walking her dog and, in a separate incident, a SEPTA manager and father of seven was killed in an ambush outside his home in a string of shootings in Philadelphia.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old girl, identified as Teryn Johnson, was shot by unidentified assailants from a gray Dodge Challenger, on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street in Frankford, police said. Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m.

Johnson had been walking her dog when she was shot, 6ABC reported. She had been walking back with a friend from a 7-Eleven when a shooter fired at least six shots in their direction. No words were exchanged between the victims and the shooter and it was unclear if the girls had been targeted, said Inspector D F Pace.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. The other girl was not injured.

In Germantown, a SEPTA manager was shot in front of his home in what appeared to be an ambush.

At around 12:41 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 100 block of East Washington Lane for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 37-year-old man, whose name police have yet to release, with multiple gunshot wounds.

An unidentified individual had been waiting for the 37-year-old in a black sedan, said Capt. Anthony Ginaldi. When the victim arrived at his home, the shooter came out of the car and began firing, executing the victim on the front lawn of his home, said Ginaldi.

The high rate of gunfire that was heard led police to believe the shooter used a modified handgun, said Ginaldi.

The father of seven was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 1 a.m. No arrests had been made and no weapons had been recovered.

Two other people were shot overnight in Philadelphia. Less than two hours earlier, an unidentified 35-year-old man was shot and killed at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue, police said. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:35 p.m. And around 1:20 a.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was shot in the left ear during an attempted robbery, police said. The unidentified woman was shot on the 1300 block of St. Luke Street, police said, and was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

No weapons had been found or arrests made for those shootings.

This is a developing story and will be updated.