The report defined small and mid-size businesses as those with one to 499 employees. It compared Philadelphia with a dozen other large cities where similar data were available, and found that the city lagged in several areas. For example, Philadelphia had 18.2 small and mid-size establishments per 1,000 residents ages 16 and older in 2016. That was half as many as Denver or San Francisco, and well below the median figure of 26.2 for the 13 cities studied.