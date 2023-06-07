Share your photos of the smoky haze surrounding the Philly area from Canada’s wildfires

Dense smoke from Canadian wildfires has sent the Philadelphia region into a code red alert Wednesday, with city officials cautioning residents to stay indoors if possible due to the unhealthy air quality.

A haze accompanied with a distinct, campfire-like smell became difficult to ignore as it entered the area Tuesday evening. The smoky film, which lowered visibility to two miles at the Philadelphia International Airport, is expected to linger through at least Wednesday and could worsen.

In addition to the warnings from Philadelphia health officials, the “unique weather pattern” has prompted an influx of 911 calls from concerned Montgomery County residents, schools to encourage masking, postponement of outdoor activities, and more than likely, a flurry of hazy photos scattered across your social media timelines.

The Inquirer’s photographers are spread across the region to capture images of this week’s phenomenon, but we’re also eager to see photos from you. Click below to submit your images, which we may share with Inquirer readers.