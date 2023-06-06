It’s so dry in Philly ‘dry thunderstorms’ are possible and fire warnings are in effect

The entire Philadelphia region and most of New Jersey are under “red flag” alerts for “critical fire weather conditions” until 8 p.m. Tuesday as a dry spell that already has set a record in Philly persists.

One measure of how moisture-starved the region has become lately is the fact that “dry thunderstorms” — as in sound and lightning without water — are possible.

The air is so dry that rain droplets could evaporate before they make it to the parched dirt, said Mike Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, which has hoisted the warnings for wildfire danger.

Last month was the driest May on record in Philly, and in the last 48 days, officially Philadelphia has received 0.24 inches of rain, which comes to about a drop a day. Rain deficits have been deepening throughout the region, and Bucks County residents are being asked to conserve water.

Humidities are forecast to stay in the 20% range on Tuesday.

“That’s pretty dry for this time of year,” said Lee. Under normal conditions, water would be evaporating into the atmosphere from the lush foliage, which is now unusually dry.

Along with the aridity, the fire danger is enhanced by the potential for lightning.

But even if no local brushfires develop, smoke from Canadian wildfires has crept across the skies, and Pennsylvania and New Jersey officials have issued “air quality alerts” advising that the air could be harmful to those with respiratory and heart conditions.

In New Jersey, the alert also is in effect for Wednesday.

The weather service said that it’s possible that smoky haze could reduce visibilities.

Lee said there’s at least an outside chance that some rains could make it to the surface late Wednesday, but they won’t be a deficit-breakers.

He said the next shot at significant rain would be perhaps Sunday night into Monday, Lee said.

“We’re keeping an eye on it,” he said. “A whole lot of people are wishing for rain.”