After a Monday snowstorm only brought little more than an inch of snow to the city, as much as four inches of snow fell in Philadelphia in a Thursday night storm.

Starting Thursday night, the storm swept across the region, with many residents waking to blankets of snow. The snow is expected to continue through mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Here are some of the snowfall totals for the region, compiled for the National Weather Service through different providers.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Germantown - 3.8 inches

Northeast Philadelphia - 4 inches

Point Breeze - 3.2 inches

Berks County

Huffs Church - 2 inches

Sinking Spring - 3.6 inches

Bucks County

Bensalem - 3.5 inches

Buckingham Township - 4.1 inches

Hilltown Township - 4 inches

Jamison - 5 inches

Lower Makefield Township - 4.1 inches

Chester County

East Coventry Township - 3.1 inches

East Fallowfield Township - 3.3 inches

East Nantmeal Township - 4.3 inches

Exton - 2.9 inches

New London Township - 3.9 inches

Valley Forge - 4.1 inches

Delaware County

Folsom - 3.3 inches

Morton - 3.9 inches

Wayne - 2.5 inches

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.9 inches

New Hanover Township - 3.7 inches

Red Hill - 1.5 inches

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Somers Point - 2.3 inches

Burlington County

Browns Mills - 3.5 inches

Medford 5.1 inches

Camden County

West Berlin - 3.2 inches

Ocean County

Brick - 2 inches

Forked River - 2 inches

Salem County