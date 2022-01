Man with dog along Ridge Avenue at bottom of Indian Queen Lane in East Falls section of Philadelphia. Snow falls over Philadelphia and region on Friday, January 7, 2022. Read more

After a Monday snowstorm only brought little more than an inch of snow to the city, as much as four inches of snow fell in Philadelphia in a Thursday night storm.

Starting Thursday night, the storm swept across the region, with many residents waking to blankets of snow. The snow is expected to continue through mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Here are some of the snowfall totals for the region, compiled for the National Weather Service through different providers.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Germantown - 3.8 inches

Northeast Philadelphia - 4 inches

Point Breeze - 3.2 inches

Berks County

Huffs Church - 2 inches

Sinking Spring - 3.6 inches

Bucks County

Bensalem - 3.5 inches

Buckingham Township - 4.1 inches

Hilltown Township - 4 inches

Jamison - 5 inches

Lower Makefield Township - 4.1 inches

Chester County

East Coventry Township - 3.1 inches

East Fallowfield Township - 3.3 inches

East Nantmeal Township - 4.3 inches

Exton - 2.9 inches

New London Township - 3.9 inches

Valley Forge - 4.1 inches

Delaware County

Folsom - 3.3 inches

Morton - 3.9 inches

Wayne - 2.5 inches

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.9 inches

New Hanover Township - 3.7 inches

Red Hill - 1.5 inches

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Somers Point - 2.3 inches

Burlington County

Browns Mills - 3.5 inches

Medford 5.1 inches

Camden County

West Berlin - 3.2 inches

Ocean County

Brick - 2 inches

Forked River - 2 inches

Salem County