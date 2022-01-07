After a Monday snowstorm only brought little more than an inch of snow to the city, as much as four inches of snow fell in Philadelphia in a Thursday night storm.
Starting Thursday night, the storm swept across the region, with many residents waking to blankets of snow. The snow is expected to continue through mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Here are some of the snowfall totals for the region, compiled for the National Weather Service through different providers.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
Germantown - 3.8 inches
Northeast Philadelphia - 4 inches
Point Breeze - 3.2 inches
Berks County
Huffs Church - 2 inches
Sinking Spring - 3.6 inches
Bucks County
Bensalem - 3.5 inches
Buckingham Township - 4.1 inches
Hilltown Township - 4 inches
Jamison - 5 inches
Lower Makefield Township - 4.1 inches
Chester County
East Coventry Township - 3.1 inches
East Fallowfield Township - 3.3 inches
East Nantmeal Township - 4.3 inches
Exton - 2.9 inches
New London Township - 3.9 inches
Valley Forge - 4.1 inches
Delaware County
Folsom - 3.3 inches
Morton - 3.9 inches
Wayne - 2.5 inches
Montgomery County
Eagleville - 1.9 inches
New Hanover Township - 3.7 inches
Red Hill - 1.5 inches
New Jersey
Atlantic County
Somers Point - 2.3 inches
Burlington County
Browns Mills - 3.5 inches
Medford 5.1 inches
Camden County
West Berlin - 3.2 inches
Ocean County
Brick - 2 inches
Forked River - 2 inches
Salem County
Pennsville - 3 inches