After a Monday snowstorm only brought little more than an inch of snow to the city, as much as four inches of snow fell in Philadelphia in a Thursday night storm.

Starting Thursday night, the storm swept across the region, with many residents waking to blankets of snow. The snow is expected to continue through mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Here are some of the snowfall totals for the region, compiled for the National Weather Service through different providers.

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

  • Germantown - 3.8 inches

  • Northeast Philadelphia - 4 inches

  • Point Breeze - 3.2 inches

Berks County

  • Huffs Church - 2 inches

  • Sinking Spring - 3.6 inches

Bucks County

  • Bensalem - 3.5 inches

  • Buckingham Township - 4.1 inches

  • Hilltown Township - 4 inches

  • Jamison - 5 inches

  • Lower Makefield Township - 4.1 inches

Chester County

  • East Coventry Township - 3.1 inches

  • East Fallowfield Township - 3.3 inches

  • East Nantmeal Township - 4.3 inches

  • Exton - 2.9 inches

  • New London Township - 3.9 inches

  • Valley Forge - 4.1 inches

Delaware County

  • Folsom - 3.3 inches

  • Morton - 3.9 inches

  • Wayne - 2.5 inches

Montgomery County

  • Eagleville - 1.9 inches

  • New Hanover Township - 3.7 inches

  • Red Hill - 1.5 inches

New Jersey

Atlantic County

  • Somers Point - 2.3 inches

Burlington County

  • Browns Mills - 3.5 inches

  • Medford 5.1 inches

Camden County

  • West Berlin - 3.2 inches

Ocean County

  • Brick - 2 inches

  • Forked River - 2 inches

Salem County

  • Pennsville - 3 inches