Philadelphia St. Patrick Day Parade 2023: Start time, route, road closures, and everything else you need to know

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming to Philly on Sunday, March 12. Marching bands, Irish dancers, and over 200 cultural groups will flood the streets for a celebration even Gritty wears green for.

This year’s parade theme is “St.Patrick, let there be peace,” organized by the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association.

Between parade details, road closures, and parking restrictions, here is what you can expect for the 2023 Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Parade route

The parade starts at 11:15 a.m. at the intersection of 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard (JFK). Unless you want to be there an hour earlier, make sure to keep an eye on your clock — Sunday is the first day of Daylight Saving Time.

The route winds around City Hall, running eastbound on Market Street through the Independence Mall area to Penn’s Landing, where it is scheduled to wrap up around 3 p.m.

For folks just looking to see the performances, the main grandstand will be at Fifth and Market Streets.

Parade weather

You might want to consider wearing a sweater. So far, the National Weather Service estimates that Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high of 48 degrees and a low of 38. Currently, rain is not in the forecast.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade road closures

All planned road closures will take place the day of the parade, and will start and end at various times. The earliest closures will start at 5:30 a.m. and all of them should clear up between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Closed 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Market Street (between 6th and 5th St.)

Closed 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

JFK Boulevard (between 20th Street and 15th Street) 15th to 20th Street (between Market Street and Arch Street)

Closed 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

JFK Boulevard (between 15th Street and Juniper Street) Juniper Street (between JFK Boulevard and Market Street) Market Street (between Juniper Street and 2nd Street) All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to 5th Street (between Chestnut Street and Arch Street)

Parking restrictions

Temporary “no parking” signs will be implemented along the route, so don’t get yourself towed during the parade. Parking restrictions start depending on the area. If your car gets relocated, call the police district.

No parking between 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5th Street (between Chestnut Street and Market Street) 6th Street (between Chestnut Street and Race Street) Race Street (between 5th Street and 6th Street) Market St. (from Juniper Street to 2nd Street)

No parking between 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1400-2000 block of JFK Boulevard

How to get to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

SEPTA

Center City and Old city buses that traditionally drive through the parade route will be detoured beginning at 5:30 a.m. until around 7 p.m. Including routes:

2, 4, 5, 16, 17, 21, 23, 42, 45, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124, and 125.

This doesn’t mean you can take the bus, but rather that you will have to walk south on Front Street or east on Dock Street toward Columbus Boulevard to catch public trans. For the latest detours updates, check septa.org.

Regional Rail

Suburban and Jefferson stations are the closest to the parade route. However, trains might be delayed or crowded. Not just for the parade, but also for the Flower Show.

The city strongly advises against bringing bags, backpacks, or “satchels of any kind.” If you do, they will be inspected, which could cause delays. Folks will not be allowed in the Regional Rail with cups or any kind of liquid.

Keep in mind, until March 13, there is no QuietRide car on the Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Wawa, Manayunk/Norristown, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton, and Glenside lines.

What NOT to bring

Weapons. Fireworks. Explosives. Illegal or illicit substances. Alcohol (Open Container Law will be strictly enforced, meaning you can’t carry an open alcohol container in public spaces). Skateboards. Motorized vehicles (excluding motorized wheelchairs or similar equipment). Scooters. Laser pointers. Drones of any kind.

Watch from home

The CW Philly will broadcast the parade live from noon to 3 p.m. But, if you miss it, CBS3 will rerun it on March 17, from 9 a.m. to noon.