This year’s 6ABC Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. As per usual, the 1.4-mile route begins at 20th and John F. Kennedy Blvd. heading east toward 16th St., where it will make a left turn to get to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. From there, the route will follow the Parkway up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where it will conclude around noon. The parade is free to watch and open to the public.