Philadelphia is home to the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation, which celebrates a century of annual holiday festivities this year.
That’s no jive, turkey — the annual 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade turns 100 on Thursday, and its bringing tons of floats, balloons, special performers, and fun with it. But with the festivities come the usual holiday headaches, like road closures, parking restrictions, and transit detours.
Here, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know for this very special anniversary edition of our annual holiday parade. Happy Thanksgiving, Philadelphia.
This year’s 6ABC Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. As per usual, the 1.4-mile route begins at 20th and John F. Kennedy Blvd. heading east toward 16th St., where it will make a left turn to get to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. From there, the route will follow the Parkway up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where it will conclude around noon. The parade is free to watch and open to the public.
Thursday will be cold and blustery. Temps will be in the 40s, with winds that could reach more than 45 miles per hour during the parade’s run, making it feel quite a bit colder — as well as more challenging to guide parade balloons along the route. But compared to last year, when Thanksgiving Day brought bone-chilling temperatures in the high 20s with wind as high as 25 mph, that doesn’t seem so bad.
Road closures for the Thanksgiving Day Parade began Tuesday night, when Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closer for street rehearsals between 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Closures will continue throughout Wednesday and Thursday, the city’s Office of Special Events indicated in a statement. All roads closed for the parade will be reopened by 3 p.m. on Thursday.
The closures are as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.
- 6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 28.
- 7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 28.
- 9 p.m. – Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 28.
Thursday, Nov. 28
- 2 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 20th Street until conclusion of parade.
- 6 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 22nd Street until conclusion of parade.
- 7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.
Police will have a presence at Thursday’s parade, and will detour drivers away from the route in several areas. Cross streets will be allowed to run when possible, pending progress of the parade.
As indicated above, Center City roads on the parade route will be blocked beginning Wednesday night. Additionally, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Thursday, traffic on the southbound side of Kelly Drive will be detoured from Fountain Green Drive to Oxford Drive and 33rd Street, Philadelphia police said in a statement.
Prohibited parking areas on and around the parade route go into effect Wednesday, parade organizers said online. Areas effected include:
- JFK Blvd. from 19th to 30th St.
- 20th Street from Market to the Parkway
- Arch Street between 18th and 22nd St.
- Race Street between 16th and 17th St.
- 17th Street from Vine St. to Race St.
- Eastbound lane of Vine St. from 15th to 17th St.
- Market St. from 19th to 21st St. (from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday)
Vehicles parked in “no parking” areas will be relocated, the city said in a statement. Metered parking elsewhere in Philadelphia is free on Thanksgiving Day.
SEPTA buses, trains, and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day. SEPTA riders can follow real-time updates via the transit agency’s System Status website.
Temporary detours for a number of bus routes will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m., and continue through 3 a.m. on Thursday. Buses undergoing detours during that timeframe include routes 31, 33, 38, 44, 49, 124, 125, and the MFO.
Thursday will bring further bus detours around the Parkway from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buses effected during that time include routes 2, 7, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 48, 49, 124, 125, and the MFO.
More detailed information regarding detours for specific bus routes is available via the SEPTA website.
Headlining guests for this year’s festivities include celebs such as former Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, actor Billy Flanigan, and ABC News meteorologist Ginger Zee. Local favorites like Flyers mascot Gritty, Eagles cheerleaders, and the Geator with the Heater himself, Jerry Blavat, will also appear. And yes, Santa Claus will make an appearance.
Float and balloon-wise, expect an enormous birthday cake in honor of the parade’s 100th anniversary, plus beloved characters like Shrek, the Grinch, Felix the Cat, Thomas the Tank Engine, and others to make their way down the parade route.
Performers this year include musicians Macy Gray, Aloe Blacc, and Il Divo, as well as the casts of Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, among others. In between, nearly two-dozen marching bands will keep things moving.
The main viewing area Thursday’s festivities is known as the Parade Zone, and is located in Eakins Oval near the the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Parade Zone will feature an open-air festival that includes live performances, food trucks, and elements like face-painting, balloon artists, live animals from the Philadelphia Zoo, and free coffee samples at the Dunkin’ Refuel Zone.
Otherwise, attendees can take in the parade from any spot along the route, including landmarks like Logan Circle, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Franklin Institute.
The parade will air live from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday on 6ABC, and can be streamed online via the station’s website.