Larger-than-life cartoon balloon characters, lots of floats, marching bands, Mummers and celebrities like the Emmy-winning stars of Abbott Elementary are some of the reasons to welcome back the 6ABC Dunkin’ Thanksgiving Day Parade to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Nov. 24.

The oldest parade of its kind in the nation, this year is Philly’s 103rd turkey day extravaganza. It promises to fill the holiday morning with lots to feast your eyes on, including appearances by local and national entertainers, live and pre-recorded performances, and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson and Sheryl Lee Ralph will be returning for their second year in a row, said 6ABC’s parade executive producer John Morris.

“We’re thrilled to have them back,” he said.

After their float ride up the Parkway, Brunson will join 6ABC’s meteorologist Cicely Tynan and anchor Rick Williams in the broadcast booth. Ralph, whose powerful voice was a showstopper at the Emmy Awards, will sing a holiday song outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

But, in addition to the approximately 30 floats and massive character balloons there to delight parade goers, here are some of the other things you’ll want to know about to get the most out of the big event.

Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade: When, where and what time it starts

The parade is from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Favorite spots to watch the parade along the Parkway include Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute and Logan Circle.

While entertainers will be performing live by the art museum, grandstand seating is ticketed and not open to the public. It’s intended for parade participants, their families and event sponsors, said Morris. He said the best way to watch the performances while at the parade is via 6ABC.com or downloading the 6ABCNews mobile app if you’re viewing by phone. Home viewers can download the 6ABC app for Roku, Apple TV, Google TV or Amazon Fire.

What will you see at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade?

Who can imagine a parade without a marching band? This year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going to have about a dozen of them from all around the country. In addition, there will be scores of local performance groups and dance companies, youth choirs and other specialized groups that will be strutting their stuff.

Some of the beloved mascots from Philadelphia’s professional sports teams will be there to help keep spirits high.

And since this is Philly, a Mummers Fancy Brigade group will strut their stuff along the parade route and then do a full routine by the art museum.

The Pennsylvania Ballet will perform a live piece from The Nutcracker. A pre-recorded selection from the holiday classic by the Philadelphia Orchestra will also be aired.

What celebrities will attend the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade?

There are too many to list them all, but here are some of the highlights.

Mount Airy’s Jeopardy whiz Ryan Long and his nine-year-old son Nathan will be on a float to thank Philadelphians for all their support during Ryan’s amazing Jeopardy run.

Designer and former Queer Eye host Carson Kressley will be on hand as well.

Musicians spanning various genres will perform live including the Spinners, Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes, R&B and disco diva Thelma Houston, and singer-songwriters MARi and Leah Marlene.

So dig out your scarf and gloves. Get a thermos of your favorite hot beverage ready. Then sign up a few of your favorite kids or young-at-heart friends and relatives, and get ready to make Thanksgiving memories.