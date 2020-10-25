London — who majored in planning at Temple University and co-founded the Black and Brown Workers Cooperative — arrived here after she found herself living the realities she studied, then organized around. Those include the decades-long decline of Black homeownership, the divestment and displacement seen in Black communities, the ripple effects of evictions. So, here on this property, she’s taking a stand. She’s making it a home, turning a used school bus she had purchased and driven onto the lot into a tiny house on wheels, planning a hoop house and a meditation space, a fruit forest and a community vegetable garden.