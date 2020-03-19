Eligible city residents need a zoning permit from the Department of Licenses and Inspections to add to a property’s current use. And the owner has to be one of the parties living in the home, a caveat that must be recorded in a deed restriction on the property. Units can be within the house, such as a basement or top floor, an addition that is already part of the historic structure, or in a detached structure, such as a carriage house. Any separate structure has to have been added by 2012. New structures cannot be built from the ground up.