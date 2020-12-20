Two men were shot Saturday night in separate incidents that left one of the men critically wounded.
In the first incident, police say a Black male, between 30 to 35 years-old, was shot in the right shoulder and right thigh. The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. on the 2200 block of Greenwich Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in critical condition.
And, at 9:34 p.m., an 18-year-old Black male was shot in the left hand while on the 400 block of North Redfield Street in West Philadelphia, according to police. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was in stable condition.
No arrest were made in either shooting.