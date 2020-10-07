Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders on Wednesday plan to announce a lawsuit against Pennsylvania, challenging the city’s long-standing inability to enact its own gun control ordinances.
The legal effort, to be discussed at an afternoon news conference in Germantown, will mark the latest attempt by local leaders in Pennsylvania to overturn a concept known as preemption, which prohibits cities from passing local gun laws.
- Philly Council President Darrell Clarke calls for law banning guns at rec centers. Can it pass the Pa. legislature?
- ‘Shameful and sickening’: Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, DA Larry Krasner decry the city’s surge in gun violence
- Superior Court calls U.S. law barring suits against gun makers unconstitutional, after Pa. teen’s accidental shooting death
It also comes as the city is in the midst of its most violent year in more than a decade. Through Tuesday, 366 people have been killed in 2020 — the vast majority of whom were fatally shot — and more than 1,600 people have been wounded in shootings, according to police statistics.
City officials said in a statement that their suit will be filed on behalf of residents “whose lives have been profoundly impacted by gun violence,” and that the suit will argue that the current status quo “handcuffs local governments so that they cannot enact or enforce even simple, well-researched policies that have repeatedly been shown to be effective in saving lives.”
Philadelphia officials for years have attempted to overcome the legal hurdle of preemption, moving to ban assault-style weapons, limit handgun purchases, and prohibit guns in parks and at recreation centers.
Pittsburgh also recently attempted to write several local gun ordinances after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in 2018.
But none of those laws were adopted by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Courts have routinely held that existing state law prohibits local jurisdictions from regulating the ownership, sale or possession of firearmsindependently.
Wednesday’s effort comes more than a year after city leaders announced that they had again proposed legislation to ban guns from parks and recreation centers. They acknowledged the difficulty in trying to get the bill passed by the legislature, but said that they needed to act after several incidents left multiple people wounded at cookouts and gatherings on public properties.
The legislation “was blocked from public hearing by leadership in the General Assembly,” city officials said this week, prompting the new legal challenge.
Pennsylvania is hardly the only state with preemption laws; more than 40 other states across the country have similar prohibitions on locally enacted gun ordinances, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy organization.
The National Rifle Association has helped push back on some attempts to overturn preemption. On its website, the organization said previously-passed local laws have been “clearly unconstitutional,” and that having different sets of laws within individual states creates confusion and risk for people who own and use guns legally.
This is a developing story that will be updated.