At least eight people were shot, one of them fatally, in Philadelphia between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Shortly after noon on Saturday, a 26-year-old male was shot once in the back near North 27th and West Cambria Streets in North Philadelphia, police said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been and no weapons recovered by Saturday afternoon.
In the other cases:
Late Friday night, police responded to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where a 42-year-old man told police he was accidentally shot, then dropped off at the hospital by the shooter. Police found the shooter outside the hospital and arrested him without incident.
Just after midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2000 block of Letterly Street, in Kensington. Officers were informed that a 19-year-old male had been shot in the head and chest. The victim was taken by private vehicle to Temple’s Episcopal Campus for initial treatment and was later transported to Temple University Hospital.
Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot in his right arm during a fight with another man near the 4200 block of North Carlisle Street. The wounded man flagged down a passing car and was taken to Temple University Hospital.
Temple was also where police took statements early Saturday morning from a 36-year-old woman who was shot in the leg near the 6900 block of Chew Avenue, and two men, 31 and 33, who were in a car on the 2800 block of North Second Street when someone fired shots at the vehicle, wounding them. Both men were listed in stable condition.
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot in the elbow while on the 3900 block of North Broad Street. He was transported to Temple in a private vehicle and listed in critical condition.