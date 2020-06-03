There are long wait times at D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats, which doesn’t sit well with owner Christopher D’Emilio. But some customers don’t care. They’re too excited.
The pandemic caused water ice shops to temporarily close, adjust hours, and delay springtime openings, but many of Philly’s water ice institutions are still serving customers.
“People have sent me ‘thank yous’ after hearing about an hour-and-15-minute wait. And I’m like ‘Thank you?? I’m so lucky.’ You do a double take, and you’re like, ‘What? OK,’” said D’Emilio. “It’s been a blessing to have such nice customers who are willing to work with you.”
It’s too early in the season to tell how water ice shops will fare. Some water ice makers say the lockdowns, curfews, and poor weather have pinched business. But many say they’ve kept busy during the pandemic, pointing to loyal customers who, so far, have still been ordering water ice.
“We have our regulars, and they love to get here every day,” explained Anthony Cardullo, who owns John’s Water Ice, a beloved South Philadelphia shop.
Cardullo said that affordability could be influencing the popularity right now. Water ice quarts often run between $6 and $8. At John’s, for example, water ice quarts are $6, while gelati quarts sell for $9.
Looking for water ice? Here are eight shops where you can order. Calling ahead is highly recommended. Note that hours may change under curfew.
First opened: 1945
Location: South Philly, 701 Christian St.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday
Delivery? No
First opened: 1979
Location: Germantown, 5901 Belfield Ave.
Hours: noon to 6 p.m. every day
Delivery? No
First opened: 1932
Location: South Philly, 1337 W. Oregon Ave.
Hours: noon to 6 p.m. every day
Delivery: No
First opened: 2013
Location: Food truck, pickup available in West Philly at 310 S. 48th St.
Hours: noon to 9 p.m. every day.
Delivery: Yes, within a five-mile radius.
First opened: 2017
Location: Port Richmond, 2900 Aramingo Ave.
Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Delivery: No
First Opened: 2015
Location: South Philly, 1928 E. Passyunk Ave.
Hours: noon to 10 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday
Delivery? Yes, through Caviar
First opened: 1995
Locations: Cobbs Creek: 264 S. 60th St.; Chester: 720 West Ninth St.
Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day
Delivery: Yes, through Black and Mobile
First opened: circa 1996
Location: 150 W. Eagle Rd., Havertown
Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Delivery: No