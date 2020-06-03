There are long wait times at D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats, which doesn’t sit well with owner Christopher D’Emilio. But some customers don’t care. They’re too excited.

The pandemic caused water ice shops to temporarily close, adjust hours, and delay springtime openings, but many of Philly’s water ice institutions are still serving customers.

“People have sent me ‘thank yous’ after hearing about an hour-and-15-minute wait. And I’m like ‘Thank you?? I’m so lucky.’ You do a double take, and you’re like, ‘What? OK,’” said D’Emilio. “It’s been a blessing to have such nice customers who are willing to work with you.”

Chris D'Emilio of D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats in South Philadelphia enjoying his Blueberry Guava Pennsport Punch water ice on Sunday.
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
It’s too early in the season to tell how water ice shops will fare. Some water ice makers say the lockdowns, curfews, and poor weather have pinched business. But many say they’ve kept busy during the pandemic, pointing to loyal customers who, so far, have still been ordering water ice.

“We have our regulars, and they love to get here every day,” explained Anthony Cardullo, who owns John’s Water Ice, a beloved South Philadelphia shop.

Cardullo said that affordability could be influencing the popularity right now. Water ice quarts often run between $6 and $8. At John’s, for example, water ice quarts are $6, while gelati quarts sell for $9.

Looking for water ice? Here are eight shops where you can order. Calling ahead is highly recommended. Note that hours may change under curfew.

John’s Water Ice

First opened: 1945

Location: South Philly, 701 Christian St.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday

Delivery? No

Tranzilli’s Real Italian Water Ice

First opened: 1979

Location: Germantown, 5901 Belfield Ave.

Hours: noon to 6 p.m. every day

Delivery? No

Pop’s Homemade Italian Ice

First opened: 1932

Location: South Philly, 1337 W. Oregon Ave.

Hours: noon to 6 p.m. every day

Delivery: No

Dre’s Water Ice and Ice Cream

First opened: 2013

Location: Food truck, pickup available in West Philly at 310 S. 48th St.

Hours: noon to 9 p.m. every day.

Delivery: Yes, within a five-mile radius.

Mama Maria’s Homemade Italian Ice

First opened: 2017

Location: Port Richmond, 2900 Aramingo Ave.

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Thursday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Delivery: No

D’Emilio’s Old World Ice Treats

First Opened: 2015

Location: South Philly, 1928 E. Passyunk Ave.

Hours: noon to 10 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday

Delivery? Yes, through Caviar

Siddiq’s Real Fruit Water Ice

First opened: 1995

Locations: Cobbs Creek: 264 S. 60th St.; Chester: 720 West Ninth St.

Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Delivery: Yes, through Black and Mobile

Pop’s Homemade Water Ice (Havertown)

First opened: circa 1996

Location: 150 W. Eagle Rd., Havertown

Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

Delivery: No