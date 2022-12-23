Last minute shoppers should hold on to their hats — and holiday travelers need to watch for slick roads, as an arctic cold front passes through the Philly region Friday and Saturday, bringing whipping winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous icing conditions.

A winter weather advisory and wind chill advisories remain in effect until 6 p.m., meteorologists said, with temperatures dropping precipitously Friday, before hitting single digits overnight. Parts of the region also remains under a coastal flood warning, with some Shore towns already being hit with floodwaters. On Friday morning, authorities in Egg Harbor Township evacuated guests from hotels along Black Horse Pike due to major flooding.

“We have that arctic front coming through right now,” said Cameron Wunderlin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. “Some pretty substantial cold temperatures are going to be coming throughout the day”

Any rain and snow should end early Friday afternoon, but the fast-dropping temperatures and flooding could cause dangerous icing, Wunderlin said.

“The winter weather advisory is mostly for the wind and what we call a flash freeze,” he said. “That is something we are concerned about — the flash freeze potential for any type of water that’s leftover.”

Peak winds have already passed through Philadelphia, he said, but wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected to quickly hit South Jersey by Friday afternoon. Lighter, periodic winds gusts are expected to continue throughout Friday evening and Saturday, with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

By Friday afternoon, Peco reported over 15,000 outages across the region due to winds knocking down tree limbs and power lines, said Madison Davis, a Peco spokesperson. Chester County had been impacted the most by the outages, she said, with over 8,000 homes without power. Bucks and Montgomery Counties were also hard hit.

”Our emergency response is activated and our field crews are working as quickly and safely as possible,” David said, adding that though high winds could delay their efforts, power should be restored quickly.

Over 6,000 PSEG customers have also reported their power is out, with Burlington and Mercer Counties seeing the most outages.

Rebecca Mazzarella, a PSEG spokesperson, said customers should check the company’s online map of outages for any information on their areas.

The National Weather Service reported coastal flooding along the Shore Friday morning.

On Friday morning, rescue unit in Egg Harbor Township used a military grade vehicle to evacuate 30 guests from four flooded motels along the Black Horse Pike. No injuries were reported but the American Red Cross was helping those affected. And authorities there were towing abandoned vehicles stuck in flood waters.

The water began to recede by midmorning, but the Black Horse Pike remains closed in bother directions between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive. More flooding is expected in the evening, when high tide hits, authorities said, and travelers should seek alternate routes.

The weather will remain frightful through Christmas, with temperatures expected to drop by the hour Friday, to an overnight low of 8 degrees, Wunderlin said. Christmas Eve will bring a high of 18 degrees, Wunderlin said, with the wind chill making it feel more like single digits.

“It’s going to feel pretty cold,” he said.