Damaging wind gusts, severe thunderstorms forecast for Philly area this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Philadelphia region later this afternoon, with potential damaging wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

The stormy weather, expected after 4 p.m., may spare the 1:35 p.m. Phillies game against the Nationals. But it’s projected to roll into the city shortly before the Wawa Welcome America gospel concert kicks off on Independence Mall at 6 p.m.

“The main show is going to be later this afternoon into early evening,” said Eric Hoeflich, meteorologist in the weather service’s Mount Holly office. He said damaging wind gusts are likely, with “hit or miss” strong to severe thunderstorms.

“We have relatively high confidence that there will be severe storms in our area ... but it’s not going to be a widespread event,” Hoeflich said. He said the storms would likely move through the city by 8 p.m.

Hail is a “secondary threat,” along with a “very low” chance of a tornado, Hoeflich said.

A spokesperson for Welcome America said the team would provide updates on any weather contingency plans after a noon meeting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.