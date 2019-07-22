The excessive heat that gripped the region for a week has claimed the life of at least one person, the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday.
The victim was a man in his seventies who died in West Philadelphia on Saturday, the office said. The office said it would provide no other details. The single death stands in sharp contrast to the numbers that were reported in the 1990s before the city became a leader in dealing with the problem.
The high on Saturday reached 97 degrees, with a maximum heat index of 109, according to the National Weather Service.
The report of the death comes as relief is on the way.
While Monday morning remained muggy, a line of storms is making its way from the west in advance of a front that will cool off things.
A flash flood watch has been issued for the region through Tuesday morning for potentially severe thunderstorms that are expected to dump one to two inches of rain, with three to four inches possible in some areas.
The storms are likely to begin around 3 p.m. and intensify into the night, according to the National Weather Service.
The high for Tuesday is expected to be around 80 degrees, with heat indexes in the same range, a far cry from the indexes that ranged from upper 90s to nearly 110 degrees in the past week.
While rain is expected Tuesday, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the rest of the week, with daytime highs inching up day-by-day from the mid-80s to the upper-80s.