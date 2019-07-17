In a city where summer is being marked with multiple heat waves — this week’s forecast is calling for extreme heat, with potential seven-year highs this weekend — questions may arise over the specifics of those temperatures.
Such as: Why, in some areas, does it feel hotter than the National Weather Service says it is? Where is the temperature projected on our weather apps actually measured at?
One reader who submitted an inquiry through Curious Philly, the portal where our journalists answer your questions, wanted to know just where the weather service takes its measurements, and how that temperature might differ from other places.
Temperature is measured around the country at airports, so when you open up your weather app on your phone, the temperature you see was measured at the closest airport to you.
If you are near Philly, this is the Philadelphia International Airport, where the official measurements for temperature, precipitation, wind, and other weather conditions are taken.
A spokesperson at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly said temperature is commonly measured at airports because it is easier than doing it in the middle of a city.
According to the weather service, airports are chosen to record temperatures for a variety of reasons, primarily because they are in open spaces with grass and free from other factors like gas emissions and buildings.
This is the easiest way to get an accurate temperature reading, and in major cities — like Philly — this is very difficult to do anywhere besides the airport. In New York City, however, it is measured at Central Park.
While temperatures in Center City differing greatly from what’s recorded at the airport is unlikely, according to the weather service, the temperature does fluctuate based on location.
According to a neighborhood map the Inquirer compiled last summer using data supplied by David Hondula at Arizona State University, Center City is likely to be one to two degrees warmer than Philadelphia’s temperature average.
Certain spots — areas in North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia, and West Philadelphia, all with lots of row houses — are far warmer than the city average due to “heat-trapping pockets of the city made extra steamy by block after block of black-roofed row houses, strip shopping centers, busy roads — but few trees or other sources of shade in between,” the Inquirer reported last summer.
Some of these places, like Hunting Park in North Philly, can get more than five degrees hotter than the average for the city.
Other areas are notably cooler — particularly places that have an abundance of trees and shady parks, like Chestnut Hill and Mount Airy in Northwest Philly, and Somerton in the Northeast. So, it may be worth a trek to these shady areas this weekend.
