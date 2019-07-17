The Hottest Places in Philadelphia on a Summer Day

Some areas of Philadelphia can be more than 5 degrees warmer than the city average on a hot summer day, due to heat trapped by rowhouses, streets, and other hard surfaces. By contrast, parts of the city that have parks and an abundance of shade trees can be more than 10 degrees cooler than the city average. The map below reflects surface temperatures.

Click and zoom in on the map for more information.

SOURCE: David Hondula, Arizona State University

JOHN DUCHNESKIE / Staff Artist