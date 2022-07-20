With temperatures forecast to head deep into the 90s for the next several days and a heat advisory in effect through Sunday, Philadelphia has put a hold on all water shutoffs.

Heat-index levels are expected to reach triple digits Wednesday and might be shade higher on Thursday, the National Weather Service says.

Although the Health Department had not yet announced a decision, in a message to its customers the Water Department said it expected the city to declare “heat health emergency.”

During a heat emergency, the response plan includes setting up cooling centers and a “heatline” operated by the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, with extended hours.

PCA already says it will open the phone lines at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday would mark the third consecutive day of 90-plus temperatures in Philadelphia, the informal benchmark for a “heat wave.” Thursday morning’s forecast low in the upper 70s would challenge a record for the date for the highest minimum temperature.

But the weather service hasn’t issued an “excessive heat warning” for Thursday because “heat index values should be slightly below warning criteria,” said Sarah Johnson, the warning-coordination meteorologist in the Mount Holly office.

The weather service consults with city officials, but the decision on declaring an emergency is City Hall’s call, Johnson said.

One thing is all but certain: The heat will stay on. Highs during the weekend could approach 100 degrees, forecasters said.

The moratorium on water shutoffs would remain as long as a heat emergency was in effect, the Water Department said.

Any water customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call 215-685-6300.