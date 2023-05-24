The Philadelphia Zoo wants your help: Name these bears!

Twin sloth bear cubs made their debut Tuesday, emerging from their Philadelphia Zoo den with mama bear Kayla leading the way.

But the boys still need names, and that’s where you come in. The Zoo is asking the public to vote for their favorite Philly-centric name coupling for these special cubs. Their birth on January 2 was the first time a pair of sloth bear cubs had been born at the Zoo in over 30 years.

The name choices are Kelce and Harper, for Philly sports heroes Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Bryce Harper of the Phillies. Or for the musically inclined, there is Hall and Oates, Philly’s iconic pop rock duo who gave us hits like “You Make My Dreams Come True.”

Voting is open through Sunday, May 28, at: https://www.philadelphiazoo.org/sloth-bear-cam. Bear fans can also watch the little guys go through their antics anytime — although mornings are best — on the same link accessing the Zoo cam.

Advertisement

The winning names will be announced Monday, May 29, on the Zoo’s social media channels.

Sloth bears are found in the lowland forests of India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Their populations have decreased dramatically in recent decades due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching, making them a threatened species. That’s why the cubs’ birth was so significant beyond the Philadelphia Zoo, which participates in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan for this bear.

Sloth bears only weigh about a pound at birth and are helpless, relying on their mothers for care. About three or four months after birth, the mother sloth bear and cubs will emerge from their den, and, unlike other bear species, the cubs will ride on her back, clinging to her long fur, for about six months. The cubs nurse for about a year and remain with their mother for two to three years. Like these cubs’ dad Bhalu, the father bears are not involved in offspring care.

“Their birth is incredibly important to the protection of this species, and we are excited for guests to come to the Zoo and see for themselves what amazing animals they are,” said Rachel Metz, vice president of animal well-being at the Philadelphia Zoo.