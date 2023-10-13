2 off-duty Philadelphia police officers shot at airport parking garage

Two off-duty city police officers were shot in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport late Thursday night, police said.

The double shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. in the Terminal D parking garage, police said. One officer was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with a gunshot wound to an arm. The second officer was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in unknown condition.

Police said one or more shooters fled in a black Dodge Durango, which was later determined to be stolen with a license plate of “PLUSTAX.” A short time after the shooting, a black Dodge Durango dropped off an 18-year-old man at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with two gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

A gun belonging to one of the off-duty officers may have been taken from the shooting scene, police said.

Airport officials posted an advisory on social media announcing that Terminal D and the Terminal D parking garage were closed due to the police investigation.

No further details were immediately available.