2-year-old girl fatally shot by another child with an unsecured gun, police say

A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot on the 1600 block of N. 29th Street in the city’s Brewerytown section Thursday, according to Philadelphia Police.

A 14-year-old boy got a hold of an unsecured gun inside the home where he lived with his 2-year-old cousin. The boy fired it once, striking his cousin in the back of the head, said police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.

Two sources with knowledge of the investigation said the boy had severe developmental disabilities.

The baby’s mother found the children in an upstairs bedroom. She grabbed her little girl and rushed outside, desperate for help.

Advertisement

”Please help me, please help me. My baby’s been shot,” the woman screamed, according to neighbors.

A nurse driving by jumped out of her car, and another woman ran to her side to help, frantically calling 9-1-1.

Police arrived and rushed the child and her mother to Temple University Hospital, but the baby girl died a short time later.

”How many times have we been standing out here and talking about an issue of unsecured firearms and what this can lead to? This is yet another child whose life was tragically cut short,” said Gripp.

Gripp declined to say whose gun the child found, where it was being stored, or whether it was a legally registered weapon. But two law enforcement sources said the gun belonged to the children’s grandmother, and was left unlocked in an upstairs drawer or closet.

Gripp said the investigation was ongoing and declined to comment on whether anyone would face charges.

A family of four adults and four children — ages 1, 2, 9 and 14 — lived in the home, he said.

More than 100 children have been shot in Philadelphia this year, and 18 have died. The two-year-old is the 15th child age 12 or younger to be shot in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.