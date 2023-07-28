Grandmother charged after 2-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her cousin with an unsecured gun

The grandmother of a 2-year-old girl fatally shot Thursday in Brewerytown is expected to be charged with multiple crimes after prosecutors say the woman’s grandson found an unsecured gun and accidentally shot the toddler.

Twanda Harmon, 54, will be charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment, the District Attorney’s Office said Friday, after Harmon’s 14-year-old grandson found and fired her gun, which had been “negligently stored” in an upstairs bedroom of the home, on the 1600 block of North 29th Street.

The teen, who officials said has severe developmental disabilities, was handling the gun when it fired at least once and shot his cousin in the back of the head. A 9-year-old was also in the room at the time, but wasn’t injured, the DA’s Office said.

» READ MORE: Neighbors recall heartbreaking moments after a 2-year-old girl was fatally shot by an unsecured gun

The girl’s mother ran into the street screaming for help, her child bleeding in her arms. Neighbors tried to assist, and police rushed the pair to Temple University Hospital. But the little girl died a short time later.

The grandmother was not a licensed gun owner, and someone, potentially a relative, allegedly gave it to her and asked her to hold onto it for them, according to a law enforcement source. But that person then reported the gun stolen in South Carolina, the source said.

Local and federal agencies continue to investigate the source of the gun, and more charges could be filed, the DA’s Office said. The office added that there’s “no information” that indicates the three other adults who lived in the home were aware of the gun.

The toddler, whose name has not yet been released, is the youngest child to die from a gunshot in Philadelphia this year, and at least the seventh child to be shot unintentionally by an unsecured or mishandled gun, according to an Inquirer analysis.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.