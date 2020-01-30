A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday in what police were told was a home invasion robbery in North Philadelphia.
Officers responding to the reported robbery on the 2100 block of North Lambert about 1 a.m. were met by the boy’s father holding a younger child on the ground floor, Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told reporters at the scene. Upstairs, they found the boy who had been shot unresponsive in a bedroom.
Police took the boy to a hospital but he was later pronounced dead.
Coulter said the circumstances around the reported robbery were not clear and detectives were interviewing the father in an effort “to get a clearer picture as to what exactly happened.”
The boy’s mother was at work at the time, police said.
Police later obtained a warrant to look for clues inside the house.