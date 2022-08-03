If you get a call from an 835 number next month, it’ll be someone from the Philadelphia suburbs.

The three digits are set to join 610 and 484 as area codes for parts of the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. At least one phone service provider sent out text reminders to customers this week.

The commission voted to add 835 to the mix in December, due to a decreasing supply of phone numbers that start with 610 and 484. The 10-digit combinations are nearly exhausted, the commission said when announcing the sped-up timeline in June.

Currently, the 610 and 484 area codes are assigned to residents and businesses in Delaware, Chester, and parts of Montgomery Counties, as well as Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton.

Philadelphia numbers, meanwhile, can begin with 215, 267, and — as of four years ago — 445. The city’s service area also includes parts of Montgomery County, Berks, Bucks, and Lehigh Counties.

Once the 610 and 484 phone number combinations are exhausted, all new number assignments will begin with 835. The new area code should should meet demand for nearly 60 years, according to the North American Numbering Plan Administrator.

The added area code will not change the way that residents dial calls, and existing phone numbers won’t be affected.

The last time a new area code was added in this geographic area was in 1999, when 484 joined. At that time, callers in the suburbs did have to establish new dialing habits: They had to start making calls with all 10 digits, instead of just the last seven.

Prior that, in 1994, the 215 area code was split. Within city limits, 215 numbers remained, but in parts of the suburbs, numbers were actually changed to begin with the 610 area code, causing some backlash.

Since 1947, 215 had been the region’s main area code.