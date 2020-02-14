He is no “prince of the church,” they say, like Cardinals Anthony Bevilacqua and Justin Rigali, two prelates whose embrace of the pomp and circumstance of their office encouraged a sense of reverential awe among their flock. Nor does he arrive with the stature of Archbishop Charles J. Chaput, who came to Philadelphia more than eight years ago with his reputation already cemented as one of the U.S. church’s leading intellectual voices.