Susan Russell, the executive director of Philly’s largest animal shelter, has stepped down from her post after less than a year on the job.
“It has been a truly rewarding experience to serve the animals and people of Philadelphia,” said Russell in a statement Tuesday announcing her resignation. The statement didn’t say why she was stepping down.
Russell took the reigns at ACCT Philly on Oct. 22, a few months after her July 2018 firing by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel as head of Chicago’s shelter.
Like ACCT Philly, Russell’s Chicago shelters were open-admission — meaning no animal could be turned away, leading to issues such as overcrowding.
At the start of her tenure at ACCT, Russell said she aimed to turn the organization into a “no kill” shelter, meaning all healthy animals would be found a home.
But the shelter has gone through its share of challenges over the last year, including a severe case of kennel cough that led to dog deaths and forcing ACCT to temporarily suspend adoptions. Adoptions were reopened after a month, with a free-adoption weekend to combat overcrowding.
Despite these challenges, the shelter increased its rate of release for dogs and cats this year, Russell said in the statement.
“While there have been some challenges, together we have also had many successes. I was proud to be a part of ACCT’s first Gala, and to increase of live release rates — more than 90 percent for dogs and roughly 88 percent for cats in the first half of 2019," she said.
ACCT Philly said it would immediately begin the search for a new executive director.
The organization did not immediately respond for further comment.