Parents of Anthony Allegrini Jr., the motorist shot and killed by a Pa. state trooper, file suit over his death

The parents of Anthony Allegrini Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pennsylvania state trooper on I-95 last year, have filed a lawsuit alleging the trooper used excessive force and didn’t apply live-saving measures, leaving the 18-year-old bleeding to death on the highway.

Allegrini was killed when authorities say he struck two troopers with his Audi S4 as they tried to disperse an illegal car meetup and one of them shot him.

After Allegrini was shot in the chest, neither the state trooper who fired the bullet nor other officers tried to help him, the suit said. Two of the three passengers in Allegrini’s car were taken into custody after the shooting and listened to him scream for help as they sat handcuffed on the side of the road, the suit said.

“Anthony Allegrini was murdered,” said Joseph Oxman, one of the family’s attorneys.

Myles Snyder, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, declined to comment Friday, citing the ongoing investigation into the June 2023 shooting.

Jennifer and Anthony Allegrini Sr. have said they were devastated by their son’s death. The lawsuit seeks damages for the pain and suffering he endured and also compensation for his death.

The three passengers who were in the car with Allegrini that night, Giovanni Patete, Vincent Tribuiani, and William Soper, joined in the suit, saying they feared for their lives that night and suffered “significant emotional distress.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.