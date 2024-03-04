State trooper who arrested city LGBT official placed on restricted duty during internal investigation

The Pennsylvania State Police trooper who arrested a top Philadelphia official and her husband over the weekend has been placed on restricted duty pending the results of an internal investigation into the incident, state police said Monday.

“A full investigation, including witness interviews, is in process into the traffic stop and all aspects of the encounter,” said Lt. Adam Reed, state police spokesperson.

The trooper, whom the agency declined to name, is on restricted duty status, meaning he will not be on patrol while the investigation is underway, Reed said.

The trooper arrested Celena Morrison, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband, Darius McLean, after a heated confrontation on I-76 that began with a traffic stop. McLean, 35, is the chief operating officer of the Philadelphia-based William Way Community Center and director of the Arcila-Adams Trans Resource Center.

Advertisement

State police said Morrison, 51, was pulled over for driving a grey Infiniti sedan with an expired and suspended registration, headlights that were not illuminated in the rain, illegally tinted windows, and driving too close to another car. Reed declined to say when the registration had expired and why it was suspended, saying it is a PennDOT business record and cannot, by law, be shared publicly.

Shortly after the trooper and Morrison stopped the side of the road, McLean, driving a green Dodge sedan, pulled up behind them. The trooper approached McLean, and state police said he “became verbally combative” then “refused multiple lawful orders.” The trooper then attempted to arrest him, and during that process, state police said Morrison attempted to intervene. She was also arrested.

Video of the encounter, taken by Morrison, was shared online soon after and raised questions about the incident and arrest.

The video did not capture the events leading up to McLean’s arrest, but started as McLean was lying on the shoulder of the highway, begging the trooper to let him go.

“I work for the mayor! I work for the mayor!” Morrison yelled to the trooper at one point.

As the trooper turns to arrest Morrison, the video pans toward the sky, and at one point, she can be heard saying, “He just punched me.”

Reed said state police moved to charge the couple with resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and summary traffic citations. But the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office declined the charges, and Morrison and McLean were released from custody Saturday evening.

Jane Roh, spokesperson for the DA’s office, said no charging decisions have been made, but that officials are investigating all aspects of the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.