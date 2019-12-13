Helicopters flying over South Philadelphia Friday morning in a practice run were just another reminder that the Army-Navy game is in town. For a second year in a row, President Donald Trump is slated to attend. Here’s what you need to know, whether you are attending Saturday’s game or not. Game time at Lincoln Financial Field is 3 p.m.
The forecast calls for rain and a high temperature in the mid-50s, so rain gear will be needed. Note: Umbrellas are not permitted at the Linc. A clear-backpack policy also is in place at the stadium.
Expect heavy traffic in the stadium area before and after the game.
Information about the timing of President Trump’s arrival and departure has not been made public, but motorists should expect I-95 and surrounding roadways to be closed when the motorcade is on the move.
The 1100 block of Darien Street will be closed for police parking and other needs.
SEPTA will supplement regular service on the Broad Street Line for Saturday’s game with 10 Sports Express trains. Sports Express trains make limited stops at Fern Rock Transportation Center, Olney Transportation Center, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, and Walnut-Locust before heading to NRG Station in South Philly.
For the Army-Navy game, additional trains will run from Fern Rock Station every 10 minutes from 9:05 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. to accommodate fans heading to the sports complex for pre-game activities. Sports Express service will again run at noon, 12:15 p.m., and 12:30 p.m. SEPTA also plans to have express and local northbound trains at NRG Station awaiting attendees heading back toward Center City following the game.
Regular fares will be in effect for Saturday’s game, and SEPTA advises travelers planning on using the subway to obtain SEPTA Key Cards to ease travel. More information is available on SEPTA’s website.
CBS will have a live television broadcast of Saturday’s Army-Navy game starting at 3 p.m. An online live stream of the game will also be available for free via the CBS Sports website, and on the CBS Sports app, the network has indicated.
Gates open at 11 a.m.
The March On of Cadets is set for 11:55 a.m.
Around 3 p.m., there will be flyovers by a formation of Navy jets and six Army AH-64 Apache helicopters.
