Military jets flying low over the Philadelphia area Sunday had social media buzzing with the question why.
As was revealed to anyone sitting in the seats at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles-Patriots game, the warplanes took part in a flyover that was part of a salute to veterans at the stadium.
But those who were not were left to wonder.
The four jets came from the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina, according to the Eagles.
Four jets from the New Jersey Air National Guard also conducted a flyover at the stadium at the Eagles’ home opener against Washington on Sept. 8.
As way of a heads up, the Army-Navy Game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, Dec. 14. If tradition holds, you can expect a flyover before the game’s 3 p.m. start time.