Four people have been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man whose body police found inside of a trash can in Philadelphia’s Olney section.
Lashawana Dantzler, 24; Zahmir Mason, 19; and Jordan Oliver-Williams, 19; have been charged with murder, abuse of corpse, conspiracy, and related crimes, police said Tuesday, after investigators discovered the body of Darius Cheeseboro inside a dumpster at North Sixth and West Rockland Streets last week. Zamir Burton, 18, was also charged with abuse of corpse and related crimes for his alleged involvement in the murder.
The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Cheeseboro died of multiple trauma and lacerations.
Dantzler is being held without bail at Riverside Correctional Facility, while Mason and Oliver-Williams are being held without bail at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. Burton is at Curran-Fromhold on $500,000 bail.
Cheeseboro, who had been missing since Dec. 20, was stabbed multiple times inside of a rowhouse on the 4800 block of Fairhill Street, just around the corner from where his body was discovered Jan. 14, police said. Officers were led to the body, inside a trash can under a road bridge, by a teen girl who notified her school officials that she had witnessed a homicide over Christmas break.
Police did not respond to questions about the defendants’ relationship to Cheeseboro, who lived on the 100 block of East Albanus Street. Records show that none of the people charged are residents of the North Philadelphia rowhouse where the 22-year-old was allegedly killed.
Dantzler previously pleaded guilty to simple assault in 2014, records show. Mason pleaded guilty to theft and carrying a weapon in 2019, and Oliver-Williams was charged with intent to distribute a controlled substance in 2019.